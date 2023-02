DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Tuesday marks 15 years since a mass shooting at Northern Illinois University.

A gunman took the lives of five people back in 2008, with more than a dozen being hurt when he opened fire on campus.

The school will hold its annual “Moment of Reflection” outside of Cole Hall. Bells will toll five times at exactly 3:06 p.m., one for each student killed.