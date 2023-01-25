ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A popular Rockford restaurant, “15th and Chris,” went up in flames over the weekend.

More was heard from the shop’s owner, through his attorney, on Wednesday. The 15th Avenue establishment was badly damaged Sunday.

An attorney for James Purifoy claimed that the family had been receiving threats for more than a week leading up to the fire. Those behind the threats were demanding money. Attorney Elder Grainger said that Purifoy reported the incidents to police.

Purifoy was allegedly attacked by three men while he worked in his food truck on the night of the fire. Grainger claimed that Purifoy was left unconscious in the building while the men set the fire.

Purifoy woke up and drove away from the scene. A police officer found him and took him to a hospital.

The family is calling on any witnesses to come forward.

“The family is hoping that someone saw something, and they want to tell the public, if you saw something, say something,” Grainger said. “They understand that, based upon the nature of this attack, that people may be fearful, but it’s just the right thing to do because, to get these people out of our community.”

Purifoy has reportedly suffered third-degree burns to 25% of his body. Doctors said that he could be in the hospital for at least a month, according to his attorney.