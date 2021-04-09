16-and-up eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Illinois starting Monday; here’s where you can get your shot

FILE – This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Governor JB Pritzker announced that Illinois will be moving to the next phase of COVID-19 vaccination eligibility starting Monday, April 12.

Illinois residents over the age of 16 will be eligible for the vaccine.

Appointments are required at each of the following:

In Rockford, a one-day COVID-19 vaccine site will be set up at Allen Chapel AME Church, 3000 Rural Street, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Appointments can be made here.

In Ogle County, a mass vaccination clinic with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will take place at the Oregon Fire Department. Register here.

In Boone County, a mass vaccination clinic will be set up at the Poplar Grove Fire Station, 305 W. Grove Street, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Register here.

In addition, registrations are still being accepted at regional mass vaccination centers and pharmacies, and appointments can be made through local health departments or pharmacy websites.

