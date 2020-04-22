16 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County, including rehab center and nursing home; 1 more person dies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department announced that another person has died from COVID-19 on Wednesday, and there have been 16 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The WCHD is reporting a total of 238 infections and 12 deaths.

There are now cases in Van Matre rehabilitation facility, Peterson Meadows and Heritage Woods nursing homes.

Alden Alma Nelson Manor, Amberwood Care Center, Anam Care, the Goldie B. Floberg Center, Milestone, River Bluff Nursing Home and the Rockford Rescue Mission have also reported cases.

Six of the 12 recorded deaths from COVID-19 in Winnebago County were residents of the Anam Care assisted living facility, Coroner Bill Hintz said Tuesday.

Boone County announced an additional 4 cases on Wednesday, for a total of 45 cases and 6 deaths.

