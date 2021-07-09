16 pounds of marijuana, 5 guns, cocaine found in Beloit drug raid

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Alijawon Brown, 20, Tyrese Harvey-Brooks, 19, and Bertha Betancourt, 21, were arrested Thursday after Rock County Sheriff’s Deputies found a large quantity of marijuana, cocaine, firearms (one stolen), and close to $20,000 in cash.

According to police, the detectives from the Special Investigations Unit raided a residence in the 1800 block of Harrison Avenue on Thursday.

Police said 16.76 pounds of marijuana (with a street value of $67,000), 151 grams of cocaine (estimated value at $15,000), five firearms (including one reported stolen), and $18,500 in cash were seized.

Brown has been charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, Possession with Intent to Distribute THC, Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Child Neglect, Receiving Stolen Property, and a Probation Violation.

Harvey-Brooks was charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Resisting a Police Officer, Possession with Intent to Distribute THC, Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Receiving Stolen Property, and a Probation Violation.

Betancourt was charged with Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, Possession with Intent to Distribute THC, Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Child Neglect, and Receiving Stolen Property.

All three suspects were booked into the Rock County Jail, police said.