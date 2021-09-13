16-year-old arrested, 2 others sought after Rockford armed robbery, car theft

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 16-year-old teen was arrested after an armed robbery and car theft, and police are searching for two other suspects after a 19-year-old victim reported being robbed in the front yard of a 14th Street residence.

Rockford Police say the robbery happened at 12:39 a.m. Saturday morning in the 500 block of 14th Street, where the victim told police he and several others were standing in the front yard when the three suspects approached and demanded money.

The victim told police his wallet and car were stolen. Police said one of the suspects fled in the stolen car while the other two ran away on foot. Police said one of the suspects, the 16-year-old male, was found and arrested, and a gun was recovered.

The teen was charged with Aggravated Robbery, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Theft.

He was lodged in Winnebago County’s Juvenile Detention Center.