FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy was arrested for possession of a handgun after they responded to a “shots fired” call.

Police said officers were called to the 400 Block of East Winslow around 10:20 P.M on Monday for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, officers saw two people walking and detained them. Police said the gun was found on the 16-year-old.

Police said no one was injured and no damage to property was found.

The teen was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and released back to his parent.