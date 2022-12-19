ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police officers managed to chase down and apprehend a 16-year-old boy in possession of a stolen handgun after a traffic stop on Friday.

According to police, officers attempted to stop a car in the 800 block of N. Court Steet at 5:15 p.m., but two passengers jumped out of the car and ran.

Police were able to arrest the 16-year-old after a brief pursuit. The other passenger got away.

During the investigation, police said a satchel was found containing a gun reported stolen in Barlett, Illinois.

The teen was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, No Valid Firearm Owners Identification, and Resisting Arrest.

The teen was taken to the Juvenile Detention facility.