16-year-old charged with robbing Rockford taxi driver

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with armed robbery of a taxi driver, police said Monday.

According to Rockford Police, the taxi driver picked up the teen at a gas station, and while en route to the destination, the suspect held the driver up at gunpoint and stole his cell phone and $20.

Police were called to meet the driver in the 1100 block of Cunningham Street around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Detectives were able to identify the teen, who was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery, and taken to the Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

