16-year-old Freeport teen arrested for shooting

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 16-year-old juvenile has been arrested for a shooting on Monday.

According to Freeport Police, officers responded to a “shots fired” call in the area of Locust and Homer around 9:47 a.m.

No one was injured, but police said they located the victim who had been shot at. Officers were able to identify and locate the 16-year-old suspect and arrested him.

The teen was charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and has been lodged in the Kane County Juvenile Detention Center.