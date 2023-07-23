FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 16-year-old that reportedly stole a pickup truck was killed after crashing head-on into a tree while fleeing police on Saturday night.

The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office says the identity of the suspect is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, but did say the teen was from rural Freeport.

According to police, a 1998 Chevrolet pickup truck stolen in Jo Daviess County was spotted by its owner in the area of West Avenue and Meadows Drive in Freeport on Saturday night.

The owner confronted the 16-year-old driver and told him police had been called to the scene. Authorities say the suspect was not known to the owner, and there were no other occupants of the vehicle.

Prior to the arrival of police, the teen drove off, going east on Meadows Drive and then south on Walnut Avenue. The driver lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway at Walnut and Lamm Road, crashing head-on into a tree, causing him to be thrown from the vehicle.

Around 10 p.m., police arrived on the scene and said the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, July 24th.