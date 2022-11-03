OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A 16-year-old girl was seriously injured after she turned in front of a semi truck at the intersection of Route 64 and Meridian Road, police said.

According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2nd in White Rock Township, west of Kings.

Police said the girl was driving a black Chevrolet S10 pickup truck east on Route 64 when she turned northbound at the intersection, in front of a semi truck. The pickup was hit on the front passenger side and was flung into a ditch.

The girl was taken to Javon Bea Mercyhealth in Rockford before being transported to Lurie’s Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

Police said the accident is under investigation.