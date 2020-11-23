16-year-old girl shot in leg in Rockford drive-by

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 16-year-old girl was shot in the leg in a drive by shooting Sunday night.

According to police, the crime took place around 8:40 p.m. in the 2200 block of Mulberry Street.

The victim told police she and a friend had been standing outside the residence when a dark colored vehicle drove past and the rear passenger shot at them.

The victim was treated at a local hospital.

Police say the investigation into the crime is ongoing.

