ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 16-year-old is recovering at a local hospital after accidentally shooting himself.

Police said the incident happened in the 3900 block of 15th Avenue on Sunday.

According to authorities, officers were called to the scene of a juvenile shooting victim, and then discovered the shooting was accidental and self-inflicted.

Police said the injury to the teen was not life-threatening.

“As with any and all investigations, there may be future charges and arrests,” police said in a Monday statement.