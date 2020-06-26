16-year-old killed in Rockford Thursday night

blaisdell street shooting

UPDATE: Rockford Police are still investigating last night’s homicide.

Friday afternoon, detectives said they do not tell this was a random act and say there is no threat to the public at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz confirmed a 16-year-old from Milwaukee, Wisconsin was shot and killed Thursday night in Rockford.

Police were called to the 1400 block of Blaisdell Street, near Talcott-Page Park around 7:40 pm.

The teen was taken to Mercyhealth Javon Bea-Riverside where he died.

Police have not said if they have anyone in custody or what might have motivated the shooting.

This marks the 10th murder in Rockford this year.

