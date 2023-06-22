ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — The 16-year-old operator of a dirt bike was killed Wednesday after colliding with a flatbed semi at the entrance to a park.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:40 p.m., the boy, from Darien, approached the entrance of Carver-Roehl County Park, at 4907 Carvers Rock Road, at the same time a semi-truck pulling a flatbed trailer was northbound on South Carvers Road.

As the dirt bike left the park, it struck the passenger side of the semi-truck, police said.

Authorities said lifesaving measures were attempted on the scene, but the 16-year-old was later pronounced dead by the Rock County Medical Examiner.

The boy has not yet been publicly identified.

Police said the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team and the Wisconsin State Patrol assisted with the investigation.

No charges have been filed against the driver of the semi.