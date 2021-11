FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport police are investigating after a 16-year-old Freeport teen was shot Tuesday night.

Police say officers met the victim around 9:14 p.m. and said he suffered a non-life threatening injury in a shooting which took place in the 500 block of N. Willow.

The victim was taken to the hospital by another person at the scene.

Freeport Police are asking the public for information on the crime. No suspect information was provided.