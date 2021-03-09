16-year-old shot in drive-by Rockford shooting while working on car

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 6:20 p.m. on Monday, Rockford police were called to the 400 block of N. Independence Avenue for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found an abandoned vehicle still running.

Authorities learned that a 16-year-old boy was working on the car when a white SUV drove by and fired at the vehicle. The boy suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his arm.