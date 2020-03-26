16-year-old teen shot to death at Rockford’s Fairgrounds Valley

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 16-year-old Rockford boy was shot to death Thursday morning.

Police say they responded to a shots fired call and found the victim dead at the scene, just west of School Street on Hess Court in the Fairgrounds Valley housing complex.

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says paramedics found the teen to be beyond resuscitaion.

Rockford Police say the shooting is under investigation.

