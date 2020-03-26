16-year-old teen shot to death at Rockford’s Fairgrounds Valley

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 16-year-old Rockford boy was shot to death Thursday morning.
Police say they responded to a shots fired call and found the victim dead at the scene, just west of School Street on Hess Court in the Fairgrounds Valley housing complex.
Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says paramedics found the teen to be beyond resuscitaion.
Rockford Police say the shooting is under investigation.
MORE HEADLINES:
- James Dyson invents new ventilator, making 15,000 for healthcare providers
- Belvidere Chrylser plant to stay closed until April 14
- Baby in isolation after NICU nurse tests positive for coronavirus
- Chicago shuts down Lakefront Trail, urges residents to take stay-at-home order seriously
- 3 arrested, 1 wanted for possible gang-related Rockford shooting
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!