FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police said Friday they are on the hunt for a 16-year-old who shot two men Thursday in the 600 block of W. Avon Street.

According to police, the shooting happened at 4:50 p.m. An 18-year-old and 20-year-old victim were injured. Both were taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital, and the 18-year-old later transported to a Rockford hospital for treatment. Both victims are said to be in stable condition.

Officers learned the suspect was known to both victims, police said. The investigation revealed that the shooter met the victims at another location and rode along with them before attempting to rob the two men. During the robbery, the suspect shot the pair.

The teen’s identity is known to police and authorities are actively trying to take him into custody.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Freeport Police at 815-235-8222.