SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A group of 17 governors called on Congress to pass federal legislation guaranteeing abortion rights, and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is one of them.

The letter was in response to the Supreme Court’s leaked draft opinion. It asks Congress to immediately pass the “Women’s Health Protection Act,” which was passed by the house in September 2021.

That measure is unlikely to get through the Senate, which is currently spilt 50-50.