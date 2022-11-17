ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — More than a dozen local non-profits will receive a financial bump, thanks to the Try-Beta Club.

The organization gifted $30,000 to 17 local groups, among them: Haven Network, Milestone, and Trinity House.

Try-Beta (Benevolence, Business, and Brotherhood) consists of 12 members who raise money throughout the year and focus their donations on organizations that work with youth.

“Some of their funding, external funding, has dried up a little bit in the last couple years due to COVID and we’re just very happy to be able to provide a little bit of assistance to help them further their mission,” said Tri-Beta Club president Gary Garab.

In its 50-year history, the Try-Beta Club has given away more than $620,000.