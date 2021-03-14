17-year-old arrested after man stabbed in face at Janesville Kwik Trip

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Around 10:00 p.m. Saturday, Janesville police officers were called to a stabbing at Kwik Twip on Milton Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an 18-year-old male with a stab wound to his face.

Witnesses provided authorities with a description of the suspect and vehicle. A short while later, another officer located the suspect’s vehicle traveling southbound on Milton Avenue.

The suspect, identified as a 17-year-old male from Sharon, Wisconsin, was taken into custody.

The 17-year-old was arrested for Reckless Injury and is currently being held at the Rock County Jail.

