FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) – A 17-year-old is accused of killing a Freeport man.

Freeport Police said that Nyiquell Pendelton shot Marcus Price back on May 15. He was taken into custody Thursday afternoon, and is charged with nine counts of murder.

Pendelton is being charged as an adult, and his bond has been set at $1 million. He is currently being held in a juvenile detention center.