17-year-old arrested for robbery of Rockford pizza delivery driver

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested a 17-year-old suspect in the armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver in March.

Rockford Police say they responded to a report of armed robbery to a pizza delivery driver around 11:40 a.m. on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened near the 4200 block of Beach Street on the southeast side of Rockford, where the driver was approached by two suspects on a landing as he was delivering pizzas to an upstairs apartment.

The delivery driver dropped his pizza and ran for his car when one of the suspects pulled out a gun, police said.

Police arrested the 17-year-old suspect in the case on Tuesday. He was booked into the Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center.

