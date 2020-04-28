17-year-old arrested for robbery of Rockford pizza delivery driver

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested a 17-year-old suspect in the armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver in March.
Rockford Police say they responded to a report of armed robbery to a pizza delivery driver around 11:40 a.m. on Sunday afternoon.
The incident happened near the 4200 block of Beach Street on the southeast side of Rockford, where the driver was approached by two suspects on a landing as he was delivering pizzas to an upstairs apartment.
The delivery driver dropped his pizza and ran for his car when one of the suspects pulled out a gun, police said.
Police arrested the 17-year-old suspect in the case on Tuesday. He was booked into the Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center.
