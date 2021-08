ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 17-year-old has been arrested for shooting a 13-year-old during a fight in a Rockford middle school parking lot last week.

According to Rockford Police, on August 22nd, several juveniles were fighting in the parking lot of West Middle School when the 17-year-old shot the victim in the side.

The 13-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

The offender has been charged with Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, police said.