17-year-old arrested in Janesville after allegedly shooting 2 people with bow and arrow

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have arrested 17-year-old Jordan Dooley-Winchel after he allegedly shot two people with a compound bow and then barricaded himself in his house.

According to Janesville Police, officers were called to Mercy Hospital around 8:30 p.m. where the victims were being treated. They reported being shot near 700 Walker Street during a “disturbance” there.

Police say Dooley-Walker fled the scene and returned to a home in the 600 block of Eisenhower Avenue. Officers set up a perimeter around the building and began communication with him, and say he later came out and was taken into custody.

The victims remain hospitalized, police say, and Dooley-Walker is in custody at the Rock County Jail after being treated for minor injuries.

Police say the incident is under investigation and more details will be released later.

Currently, Dooley-Winchel is charged with First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

MORE HEADLINES: