NORMAL, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois 17-year-old was arrested on Monday for a weekend homicide.

Police responded to Peoria’s Laramie Liquors just after 9 p.m. Saturday for a man down, according to the Journal Star. Mason Loy was pronounced dead at the scene.

A search warrant was executed at an apartment in the 100 block of Normal’s W. Willow Street around 8 p.m. Monday by the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, Normal Police Department and Illinois State Police SWAT team.

A 17-year-old was arrested and booked into the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center. He has been charged with First-Degree Murder in Loy’s death.