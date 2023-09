MORRISON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 17-year-old Illinois girl was taken into custody Saturday after police said she stabbed another teen girl.

Deputies were called to the Bike Barn in Morrison around 7:45 p.m. for a report of a stabbing, according to the Clinton Herald.

They arrived to find that a 16-year-old girl had received a single stab wound. She was treated at the scene before being taken to a local hospital. She has since been released.

The 17-year-old suspect is being held in lieu of bond.