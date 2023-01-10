BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A 17-year-old boy is dead after a crash Tuesday morning on Shaw Road north of Squaw Prairie Road.

According to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office, the teen was the only occupant of the car and reportedly lost control of his vehicle and struck another around 7:30 a.m.

The teen was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries at 8:09 a.m.

The boy’s identity has not been released. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Department is in charge of investigating the crash.