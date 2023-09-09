SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — A 17-year-old has died following an alleged stabbing in Sycamore on Thursday.

According to Sycamore Police, the stabbing occurred in the area of Elm Street and Somonauk Street, around 6:10 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers reportedly located a 17-year-old male, later identified as Kaleb McCall.

Police say McCall had been in an altercation with another individual prior to the stabbing.

McCall was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

A juvenile suspect was taken into custody a short time later, according to police.

A GoFundMe page has been established for the McCall family.