17-year-old Rockford boy accused in shooting that injured 2

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested a 17-year-old suspect on Tuesday after two people were shot.

According to police, a 28-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl arrived at a local hospital seeking treatment for gunshot wounds around 6:15 p.m.

Police said they developed a suspect in the follow up investigation, and arrested the boy a short time later.

The juvenile offender has been charged with Aggravated Battery with a Firearm.

Police said the victims are expected to survive their injuries.