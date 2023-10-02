ROCKFORD Ill. (WTVO) — A 17-year-old juvenile was taken into custody on weapon charges following a Thursday traffic stop, Rockford Police announced on Monday.

According to police, officers conducted the traffic stop in the 2600 block of Ridge Avenue around 6:35 p.m.

Five occupants, one adult and four juveniles, were located inside the vehicle. Officers located and recovered a loaded handgun from the vehicle, as well as a loaded handgun magazine from a satchel worn by the 17-year-old.

The juvenile was charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He was taken into custody and lodged in Juvenile Detention.