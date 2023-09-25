ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 17-year-old from Rockton was killed in a single-vehicle crash around 1:35 a.m. on Saturday.

According to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened in the 5000 block of Yale Bridge Road.

Authorities said the vehicle left the road, crashed, and caught fire. Police responded to the scene, along with the Rockton Fire Department, around 2 a.m.

The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames and was extinguished by firefighters, officials said.

The coroner arrived around 2:37 a.m. and pronounced the driver dead at 3:42 a.m.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but a cause of death could not be determined after an autopsy, performed today. Further investigation is needed, Chief Deputy Coroner Matthew Lane said in a press release.