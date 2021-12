FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are searching for a suspect after a 17-year-old was shot early Thursday morning.

According to Freeport Police, officers were called to the 200 block of S. Walnut Avenue around 3:44 a.m. and found the victim, who was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say the investigation into the crime is underway and ask that anyone with information that could lead to an arrest contact the police department or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-TIPS-NOW.