17-year-old shot in the back while traveling through Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a teen, who was riding in the back seat of a vehicle, was injured after someone shot at the car he was traveling in on Friday.
Rockford Police said the incident happened in the 300 block of Underwood Street around 7:10 p.m.
The victim was dropped off at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his back.
Police say the victim is expected to survive.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.