ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized after being shot Wednesday evening near Fairgrounds Park.

Rockford Police were called to the scene in the 600 block of Horsman around 5:30 p.m. and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police called the teen’s injuries not life threatening, but have not yet announced any arrests or suspect information in the shooting.