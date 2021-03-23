17-year-old suspect arrested for Monday murder in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested 17-year-old Amari Rathe, of Joliet, in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old man in a shooting Monday night on Division Street.

According to police, officers were called to the 400 block of Division around 5:25 p.m. where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s identification is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police apprehended Rathe a short time later, and a handgun was recovered.

He has been charged with First Degree Murder, and will be charged as an adult, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney.