ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 17-year-old walked into a Rockford hospital with a gunshot wound to the head on Monday.

Officers were notified about the team around 6:05 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. They learned when they arrived that the teen had reportedly been shot in the 2200 block of Charles Street.

The teen’s wound was said to be life-threatening.