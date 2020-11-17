17th Circuit Court halts jury trials until end of January 2021

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The 17th Judicial Circuit Court announced that all jury trials will be put on hold from November 23rd, 2020 until the end of January, 2021 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the area.

Chief Judge Eugene Doherty advises that, although the Court has already made extensive use of remote virtual hearings in 2020, it will be increasing its reliance on them to minimize the number of persons who must enter courthouse buildings.

All court facilities will remain open.

“This is a step taken out of caution,” Chief Judge Doherty said. “We have been very successful in minimizing the spread of virus in our facilities, but we know that the situation in the community is changing. We must all be mindful of the risk.”

MORE HEADLINES: