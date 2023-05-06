JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Eighteen Janesville residents were left without a place to live after a home went up in flames on Friday.

Firefighters responded to a reported residential fire in a duplex in the 2300 block of Newman Street around 8:16 p.m., according to the Janesville Fire Department. They found a bedroom that had flames coming out of a window when they arrived.

The fire was quickly brought under control. One resident was injured while exiting the building. He was treated on the scene.

Eighteen residents were displaced as a result of the blaze. They are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire was undetermined after an investigation. Total damages are estimated at $125,000.