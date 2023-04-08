HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — An 18-year-old Illinois man was arrested Thursday after allegedly attempting to burglarize Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan’s estate.

Neighbors reported a large amount of officers at the scene, according to Fox News. The house, which spans seven acres and 56,000 square feet, is one of Jordan’s several properties across the country. It has been for sales since 2012, being listed at $14 million.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office took Raiden Hagedorn, 18, into custody. He has been charged with Criminal Trespass to an Occupied Residence and two counts of Criminal Damage to Property.

Hagedorn was released on bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 20.

Jordan spent 13 years with the Chicago Bulls, leading the team to six championships and being named the “NBA Most Valuable Player” five times.