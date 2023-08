BONNE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Coroner has identified Jose Cristian Renteria Ruiz, 18, as the teen killed in a two vehicle crash on IL Route 76 on Saturday.

According to the coroner, Ruiz, a resident of Poplar Grove, was killed due to head and abdominal injuries suffered in the crash, which happened at the intersection of Route 76 and Manchester Road.

The crash is still under investigation by the coroner’s office and the Boone County Sheriff’s Department.