ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An 18-year-old male was killed Friday night in a single-vehicle accident on Alpine Road, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office announced on Saturday.

Sheriff’s deputies and Harlem-Roscoe Fire were called to the 9800 block of North Alpine Road for a report of a single vehicle traffic accident around 11:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies observed a Volkswagen Golf flipped on its side. The 18-year-old was the sole occupent of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies determined the Volkswagen was northbound on North Alpine Road when the driver “lost control, traveled off the roadway, struck a culvert and flipped several times.”

The driver reportedly sustained fatal injuries after he was ejected from the vehicle.

An investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.