18-year-old Rockford man charged in robbery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Winnebago County Grand Jury has charged 18-year-old Juwan Williams in connection with an August robbery on Ranger Street.
According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Rockford Police arrested Williams as a suspect in a robbery which happened in the 600 block of Ranger Street on August 24th.
Williams was charged with Aggravated Robbery, which carries a sentence of up to 15 years in prison, if convicted.
