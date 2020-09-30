18-year-old Rockford man charged in robbery

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Winnebago County Grand Jury has charged 18-year-old Juwan Williams in connection with an August robbery on Ranger Street.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Rockford Police arrested Williams as a suspect in a robbery which happened in the 600 block of Ranger Street on August 24th.

Williams was charged with Aggravated Robbery, which carries a sentence of up to 15 years in prison, if convicted.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories