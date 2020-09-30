18-year-old Rockford man charged in robbery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Winnebago County Grand Jury has charged 18-year-old Juwan Williams in connection with an August robbery on Ranger Street.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Rockford Police arrested Williams as a suspect in a robbery which happened in the 600 block of Ranger Street on August 24th.

Williams was charged with Aggravated Robbery, which carries a sentence of up to 15 years in prison, if convicted.

