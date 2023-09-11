CALEDONIA, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say Jacob Torgeson, 18, of Roscoe, was killed in a crash early Monday morning.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to the accident scene in the 1900 block of Hunter Road around 6:27 a.m.

The investigation revealed that Torgeson’s Jeep Cherokee was traveling southbound when he left the road on the south side of the road, crossed into the ditch on the north side, and overturned.

Torgeson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.