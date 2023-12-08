BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — An 18-year-old man is recovering at the hospital after being shot Thursday afternoon in Belvidere.

According to the Belvidere Police Department, officers were notified of multiple gunshots fired in the 100 block of E. 4th Street around 4:45 p.m.

No victim was found at the scene, but witnesses told police a small black SUV was seen racing away from the area after the crime, toward S. State Street.

Later, police said they were notified that a gunshot victim had gone to the emergency room of Swedish American Hospital.

Police said preliminary information indicates the shooting was a targeted incident, and are asking for help from the community by providing security footage from the area.

The Belvidere Police Department encourages anyone with information pertaining to this shooting to contact the Belvidere Police Department at 815-544-2135 or to provide information anonymously, contact Boone County Crime Stoppers at 815-547-7867