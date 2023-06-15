ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Hundreds gathered in Rockford on Thursday to celebrate students receiving life-changing funds to help pursue a college education.

It was an event the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois (CFNIL) has held for decades, and the joy expressed by the students was obvious.

Thursday’s dinner was the perfect time to pair scholarship winners with the donors that made it possible.

“They were like, ‘surprise, you’re the scholar,'” said Hannah Jacobson, who won two scholarships.

Jacobson and 184 students from across the Stateline received a total of nearly $430,000 in scholarship money.

“Financial burdens are really real at higher levels, like academia and higher-level schooling, and I think that shouldn’t be what stops a really talented student, or someone who’s really passionate about something, from pursuing their interests just because they can’t afford it,” Jacobson said. “So, having these opportunities for low-income students, or really anyone, is a great way for people to really pursue their dreams.”

“Getting the chance to see the fact that those scholarship dollars are having is it’s hard to put in words, but it’s really it’s kind of life-changing at times to get to see the impact that, it’s the generosity of the community can have on people,” added Dan Ross, president of CFNIL.

There were 215 awards handed out in all Thursday night to students from 29 different schools. Seventy-two percent of the winners were female while 3% were single parents. Nine percent were older than 23-years-old, and all of the winners have more than 35,000 hours of community service combined.

“There’s a scholarship for virtually everyone, and that’s what makes the evening kind of fun,” Ross said.

Scholarships also come with internship opportunities in many cases as well, but Thursday’s event was about bringing scholarship winners and donors together.

“It’s always just a thrill to me to get to meet the recipient of the scholarship and to know personally this person who is going to benefit from the scholarship,” said Sue Bernardi-Null, donor for the Richard Bernardi Memorial Scholarship.

“Being able to meet these people who chose you for a reason out of all these applicants, it’s really rewarding,” Jacobson added.

The foundation is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. More information on how to help give back can be found on CFNIL’s website.