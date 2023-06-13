ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A unique graduation took place Tuesday evening at a Rockford nonprofit.

It was a well-earned celebration for those recovering from substance abuse, capping off a life changing program at the Rockford Rescue Mission.

“I never graduated school or anything like that, I don’t have my GED or nothing, so it kind of means a lot cause I stuck it through and did it,” said graduate Stephanie Stickles.

Stickles went to the Rockford Rescue Mission more than a year ago. She and 18 others graduated from the nonprofit’s “Restoration Program” on Tuesday.

“It shows so much you can do as long as you just stick it through and keep pushing forward and stay sober,” Stickles said. “That’s the big thing you got to do is stay clean, and your goals, make your goals, and accomplishing them, and just in the amount of time that I’ve been here, everything in my life has just improved so much.”

“It’s really exciting,” added Eric Dykstra, homeless and recovery services director at Rockford Rescue Mission. “They put a lot of time and energy into this program, and they’ve spent the last 10-12 months really trying to accomplish their goals, and to be able to be with them tonight and celebrate that is really meaningful to me.”

People in the program were recovering from drug, alcohol and other substance abuse.

“Everyday is a fight,” said graduate Terry Chappell. “You just got to get really determined, like she said.”

Individuals begin the program with the detox phase, a time to get acclimated with the program. Stage two begins vocational training, which involves chores around the Mission.

The final stage is called “Genesis,” which involved the counseling and healing portion of what they are trying to accomplish.

“Just opened me up as an individual all together, because I was, like, really closed, individual drugs just traumatized me and everything,” Chappell said. “So, I’m just happy to be alive, man, and happy to graduate tonight.”

One instructor said that there was going to be a whole lot of tears coming from their end, overjoyed to see the graduates finish the program.