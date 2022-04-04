ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Brian Head, 19, who is charged with shooting at a woman in a passing car on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the 26-year-old victim said she was driving in the area of the 4200 block of Middlebury around 2:20 p.m. when a man was seen shooting in her direction. She was uninjured in the shooting.

Responding officers located Head walking in the area a short time later, and discovered he was in possession of a gun.

He has been charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Weapon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Aggravated Assault.

He has been booked into the Winnebago County Jail Sunday, but no mugshot was available.